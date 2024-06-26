Hollins University Alumni & Faculty Book Launch Party
to
Hollins University Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24020
Hollins University
kid lit final
Kidlit@hollins
As part of Hollins University Children's Literature Alumni Retreat, we will celebrate new book releases by our program alumni and faculty. A slideshow of all books published (or to be published) in 2024 will be presented with short talks by attending creators. The talk will be followed by a group book signing.
Join us for the book launch in VAC 119 and the book signing in lobby.
