hollinsdance presents: Ann Liv Young’s "Mermaid Show"

Mermaid Show is an unconventional participatory performance that provokes audience reaction through theatre and movement. In Mermaid Show , a mermaid reclines on her back in a pool filled with water, while sailors spin narratives of refusal and perish, setting off an evening of radical new performance work. Mermaid Show includes popular songs that transform characters and fuels performance energy.

Performance artist and Hollins University alumna (class of 2003), Ann Liv Young emerged as one of the most provocative figures of the 2000s. She often uses fairytales to foreground interactions between audience and performer—producing highly publicized confrontations with everyone from Penny Arcade to Georgia Sagri. Her work evolves a complex mythology centered around provocative characters. After traveling extensively in Europe with her family of collaborators, Young arrives to Hollins M.F.A. dance program to perform her radical work Mermaid Show .

hollinsdance presents intends to showcase work of radical and marginalized artists, illuminating new dance and performance work shaping American dance histories and legacies. hollinsdance presents is curated by Hollins M.F.A. director, Jeffery N. Bullock.

Free Admission (limited seating)

Performance Contains Mature Content