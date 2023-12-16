Home Alive in ‘45: a WWII Christmas Celebration

× Expand Salem Museum Members of the 24th Virginia Infantry Living Historians

With the most destructive conflict in human history having ended just a few months earlier, the holiday season of 1945 was particularly joyful. To share the spirit of the celebration, the Salem Museum will host a display of World War Two military and home front artifacts. Visitors will experience a glimpse of how Christmas was celebrated during wartime with period music from the 1940s, decorations, cards, and soldiers’ gifts. The display will include souvenirs and captured war trophies brought back by the victorious troops, and show some of the various ways that service members fought boredom and homesickness. This event is presented by the 24th Virginia Infantry Living Historians.