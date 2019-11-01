"HOME" Created by Geoff Sobelle and produced by Beth Morrison Projects

HOME

Created by Geoff Sobelle

Scenic design by Steven Dufala

Directed by Lee Sunday Evans

Original songs by Elvis Perkins

Produced by Beth Morrison Projects

HOME is a large-scale performance work that explores and explodes the relationship between “house” and “home.” A visual physical spectacle, HOME combines dance, illusion, live music, home-spun engineering, and an inventive use of audience interaction to compose a work that asks, “Where is home? If it is not a place, what is home?” In the face of entropy, we struggle to build infrastructure, family, community, and art. We fail, and we try again.

On stage, a house appears from nothing. It goes up fast, choreographed like time-lapse photography. Residents move in, move out, get evicted, burn it down, loot it, rent it, remodel it, get married and divorced in it, grow up in it, die in it, haunt it—and all the while, they leave and live among traces of residents present, past, and future. They throw a party, as if everyone who ever lived there could cohabitate, transcending the logic of time and space.

HOME aims to awaken us to current housing dilemmas, local and global. The universal and timely themes of gentrification and migration are rendered in the choreography of ordinary people inhabiting a structure, leaving that structure through a variety of social, political, personal, and aesthetic forces, replacing one another, repeating. The project seeks to use the house of the theatre as a lens through which we might see the impact of these forces at work: the illusion of home, the transitory nature of dwelling, the constraints of time and money, the impossible structural demands of a house, and the absurdity—and at times the impossibility—of trying to make a house a home.

Geoff Sobelle is a theatre artist dedicated to the “sublime ridiculous.” He is the co-artistic director of rainpan 43 (R43), a renegade absurdist outfit devoted to creating original actor-driven performance works. Using illusion, film, and out-dated mechanics, R43 creates surreal, poetic pieces that look for humanity where you least expect it and find grace where no one is looking. R43’s shows include all wear bowlers (Innovative Theatre Award, Drama Desk nomination), Amnesia Curiosa, machines machines machines machines machines machines machines (OBIE award for design), and Elephant Room (commissioned by Center Theatre Group). His independent work includes Flesh and Blood & Fish and Fowl (Edinburgh Fringe First Award) and The Object Lesson (Edinburgh Fringe First Award, Carol Tambor Award, Total Theatre Award, and New York Times Critics Pick). He has been a company member of Philadelphia’s Pig Iron Theatre Company since 2001.