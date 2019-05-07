The all vocal (a cappella) country music sensation Home Free is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits. The band comes to town on the heels of their most recent full-length album release, TIMELESS, bringing with them new music and new humor every night.

Home Free has become a household name, amassing more than 250-million YouTube views, and entertaining more than 350,000 people live in concert since bursting on the national scene in 2013. The 5-man band has become known for their show-stopping performances that mix their signature no-instrument, all-vocal music with their quick-witted humor.

Audiences can expect new music and new stylings, plus country hits like Maren Morris’ “My Church”, pop slams like Shakira’s “Try Everything”, and fan favorite classics like the calypso-infused arrangement of Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire.”