Homegrown Music Series: Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee

Drawing inspiration from many great string bands along the Virginia-Carolina Blue Ridge, The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee bring together the best elements of old time mountain music and traditional bluegrass to produce a uniquely authentic old time sound. The Floyd County-based string band plays regularly for dances and festivals around the country and in 2021 they won the old time band contest at the 85th Annual Old Fiddlers’ Convention in Galax, VA. Featuring Ashlee Watkins (guitar/banjo), Andrew Small (fiddle/ mandolin), Trevor Holder (banjo), Conner Vlietstra (guitar/fiddle/mandolin), and Marshall Willborn (bass), The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee’s powerful harmony singing and energetic instrumentals have made them one of Southwest Virginia’s favorite string bands.