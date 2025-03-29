Homegrown Music Series : The Brothers Young

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

The Brothers Young will transport audiences back in time to the original beginnings of bluegrass. They are a brother duo playing traditional bluegrass music by Flatt & Scruggs, Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Osborne Brothers & others. They blend traditional bluegrass with the energy of a new generation that will satisfy all ages.

Info

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Homegrown Music Series : The Brothers Young - 2025-03-29 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Homegrown Music Series : The Brothers Young - 2025-03-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Homegrown Music Series : The Brothers Young - 2025-03-29 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Homegrown Music Series : The Brothers Young - 2025-03-29 19:00:00 ical