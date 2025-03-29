Homegrown Music Series : The Brothers Young
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
The Brothers Young will transport audiences back in time to the original beginnings of bluegrass. They are a brother duo playing traditional bluegrass music by Flatt & Scruggs, Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe, Osborne Brothers & others. They blend traditional bluegrass with the energy of a new generation that will satisfy all ages.
Info
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Concerts & Live Music