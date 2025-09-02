Homegrown Music Series: The Robey Family

× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

This Homegrown Music show is the fourth time The Robey Family has performed at the Harvester Performance Center, and they are excited to return! The group will present a program of quality songs with a rich sampling of well-known artists including James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Paul Simon, and Merle Haggard, as well as traditional bluegrass favorites and original tunes.

The acoustic sound of The Robey Family features strong vocal harmonies with accomplished instrumentals including guitar, mandolin, keyboards, and bass. Denny and Fair Robey will be joined by their adult children Emily, Gabe, and Austin Robey, plus friends Mike Burris on guitar and Richard Will on fiddle.

Please join us for a night of genuine Homegrown Music with The Robey Family doing their musical best at home!

Doors open - 6:00 p.m. | Show - 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission - $12 | VIP Tables - Sold out

Click here to purchase tickets.