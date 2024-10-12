Homegrown Music Series : Twin Creeks Stringband

× Expand Harvester Performance Center

Drawing deeply from local traditions along a southern stretch of the Virginia Blue Ridge, the Twin Creeks Stringband’s sound is one that is rooted and yet singularly unique. Their compelling combination of spirited string band dance numbers with classic song repertoire is a formula well-suited for entertaining crowds at dances and concerts throughout the region - and it doesn’t take long to understand why they are the perennial favorite of so many locals. With Chris Prillaman’s powerfully syncopated fiddling, Jason Hambrick’s soaring vocals and thundering guitar runs, and Jared Boyd’s ever tasteful banjo work, all anchored by Stacy Boyd’s impeccable groove on the bass, Twin Creeks Stringband embodies an ideal convergence of the best of Southwest Virginia’s musical traditions.