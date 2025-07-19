Homegrown Music Series: Up Jumped Trouble

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Up Jumped Trouble is an old-time string band from southwest Virginia that blends Appalachian fiddle music with old folk and country songs. They bring a hard driving, old-time sound that’s sure to get you out of your seat!

Doors open - 6:00 p.m. | Show starts - 7:00 p.m.

Tickets:  General Admission - $12 | Reserved Tables - Sold Out

