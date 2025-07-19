Homegrown Music Series: Up Jumped Trouble
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Courtesy Harvester Performance Center
Up Jumped Trouble is an old-time string band from southwest Virginia that blends Appalachian fiddle music with old folk and country songs. They bring a hard driving, old-time sound that’s sure to get you out of your seat!
Doors open - 6:00 p.m. | Show starts - 7:00 p.m.
Tickets: General Admission - $12 | Reserved Tables - Sold Out
Click here to purchase tickets.
