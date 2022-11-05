The Homesteading & Preparedness Summit

× Expand CommUNITY Church The Homesteading & Pre[aredness Summit

With the dawn of Walmart and other big box stores, it seems that we have forgotten many of the skills that our parents and grandparents considered daily practice. Forgotten are the canning, dehydrating, fermenting, and gardening skills.

How many folks still know how to skin a deer or clean a rabbit? What about putting food away for the winter and making sure you have a well-stocked pantry?

Well, we may need to learn these skills again. Why? We are already getting warnings from the UN, USDA, Dept of Agriculture and even farmers and ranchers themselves about the troubles headed our way.

Food crops are lacking this year, 2022 and things are sounding far worse for 2023.

- Global lack of fertilizer and seed

- Rising fuel costs

- Rising supply chain issues

- More and more seeing grocery store shelves lacking food items

- Couple that with rising food prices an inflation eroding away our buying power

These next 12 – 36 months are going to be very hard on the American people to the point that we will see a drastic rise in crime, foreclosures, and other social ills.

The Homesteading and Preparedness Summit taking place Nov. 5th at CommUNITY Church in Salem is hoping to offer you realistic solutions for real people, none of the Hollywood stuff.

Noah was the original “Dooms Day Prepper” and he built his ark to help him and his family weather the storm. It is our goal to give you solid information on what you can realistically do to help prepare you and your family for the days ahead and build your ark.

Saturday, November 5, 2022 10AM-6PM. Doors open at 9AM. CommUNITY Church in Salem, VA. This is a FREE event.