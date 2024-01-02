Hometown History: Salem’s Forgotten Beginnings

The Museum’s Main Gallery Feature Exhibit continues through March 23, 2024. Scattered throughout Salem are many locations that have either been replaced or forgotten after years of development. Hometown History uncovers these historic locations and their often-forgotten stories. Exhibit designer Alex Burke, Salem Museum’s Assistant Director, describes this exhibit as “a walking tour without the walking.” Salem residents will enjoy learning the history behind dozens of sites they pass by every day, and out-of-town visitors will discover the history that gives Salem its unique character.