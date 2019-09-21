Hometown Teams/Hometown Champions!

Opening Day for two special new exhibits:

“Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America.” A traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, “Hometown Teams” captures the stories that unfold on fields and courts: the underdog heroics, larger-than-life legends, fierce rivalries and gut-wrenching defeats. Sports are everywhere in America. Through January 4, 2020.

Salem Champions Celebration Gallery. Salem, Virginia is the City of Champions and Virginia’s Championship City! The new, permanent gallery will include local team and individual champions in many fields: athletics, academics, the arts, and civic and professional life.

You are invited to join the Salem Museum as we share the stories of Salem’s many Champions in athletics, academics, the arts, civic life, professional achievement, and other areas of success!

In our new Champions Celebration Gallery, we will showcase Salem students and residents who have been recognized with a first place win at the state level or above. This permanent installation will feature both traditional exhibits and an interactive kiosk to preserve all of our Champions’ stories. Opening Day is planned for September 21, 2019!

The Champions’ Celebration Kiosk, the Heart of the Champions’ Gallery

The technological centerpiece of the new gallery will be the Champions’ Celebration Kiosk providing visitors with an interactive, searchable record of all of Salem’s Champions, with pictures, video and text to permanently record their stories.

The Champions in our data base will be organized by decade and category: Andrew Lewis High School, Carver School, Glenvar High School, Roanoke College, Salem High School, other Salem K-12, Salem’s professional sports teams, Championships held in Salem, and Adults (out of school).