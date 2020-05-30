2020 Sidewalk Art Show

From paintings to sculptures, from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia's oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows May 30 – 31, 2020 with the 62nd Annual Sidewalk Art Show!

Infusing downtown with energy, creativity, and excitement, the Sidewalk Art Show is a premier destination for fine art shopping and annually attracts thousands of art enthusiasts to the heart of Roanoke’s historic district- just steps away from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase, which guests can enjoy while they browse artists' booths! Inside the museum, guests are invited to visit the galleries to enjoy the works on view. The show is free and open to the public May 30-31 from 10 am to 5 pm daily.