Honky Tonk Partner Dance Workshop

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $25

The Floyd Country Store & Handmade Music School are offering dance lessons for folks wanting to learn the basics of country 2-step partner dancing. Join Stephanie Wolf and Todd Burris from 6:00-7:00PM before the Honky Tonk Night in the upstairs community room at the Floyd Country Store on Thursday, April 18th, 2024. This class will focus on how to connect with a partner and learn to hear the music. We will introduce ways to respond easily and consistently to the music’s rhythms, simple turns, and a few embellishments that will enhance the dance experience! No prior experience is needed. Additionally, we will share useful advice to increase your total dance success and confidence, and…we will have FUN!