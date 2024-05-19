× Expand Angels of Assisi

Join Angels of Assisi for a day of music, food, beer, and PET ADOPTIONS in our own Wasena Park! Angels of Assisi is hosting their VERY FIRST FEST right by the Roanoke River Greenway to celebrate National Pet Month and National Rescue Dog Day from 2pm to 7:30pm on May 19th. All proceeds will benefit the animals in our care at the Adoption Shelter and the Community Pet Clinic, so come out to support the fuzzy ones and get down to music from The Rarely Available Band at 2pm, Charissa Joy & the High Frequency at 3:30pm, War Chile at 5pm, and The Thrillbillyz at 6:30. We can’t wait to see you at our very first Hootenanny for Forever Homes! Get your tickets for $20 online at https://tinyurl.com/HootenannyPartyPass, or for $25 at the door. Well behaved pets are welcome.

Special thanks goes to Tidy Services, P. A. Short Distributing Co., One Earth Landscapes, and Queen’s Vegan Cafe for their donations which make this festival possible!