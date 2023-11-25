Hope Soccer Festival

to

Patrick Henry High School 2102 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Join us for a fun day of soccer to support refugee youth and families

in our community!

Anyone can play. Players will compete in their age bracket against other teams in 20-30 minute games

Register by November 10 to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Info

Kids & Family, Sports
to
