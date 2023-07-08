Horse and Hound Wine Festival

× Expand Peaks of Otter Winery

Come join us on the gracious grounds of Johnson's Orchards located in scenic accessible Bedford, VA for the 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival!

Hours: 10AM to 5PM

General Admission $15

Tasting Tickets $20

Children under 12 and Dogs are FREE!

RAIN OR SHINE!

Please note: No coolers or other beverages will be allowed. We request, as respect to our vendors, that no outside food, beverages or coolers be brought to festival.