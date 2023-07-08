Horse and Hound Wine Festival
PEAKS OF OTTER WINERY 1218 Elmos Rd, Bedford, Virginia 24523
Peaks of Otter Winery
Come join us on the gracious grounds of Johnson's Orchards located in scenic accessible Bedford, VA for the 18th Annual Horse & Hound Wine Festival!
- Hours: 10AM to 5PM
- General Admission $15
- Tasting Tickets $20
- Children under 12 and Dogs are FREE!
RAIN OR SHINE!
Please note: No coolers or other beverages will be allowed. We request, as respect to our vendors, that no outside food, beverages or coolers be brought to festival.
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink