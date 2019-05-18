Horseback Astronomy Ride with Interpreter

The Blue Ridge Parkway overlooks near Explore Park have been recognized as the region’s best places for stargazing! Saddle up and get exclusive access to fields and trails near the parkway, previously closed to the public. To make sure you don’t miss any shooting stars or constellations along the way, you’ll be riding alongside our staff naturalist. This is a beginner program with no previous experience required, and a great way to get an introduction to the thrill of horseback riding. Must wear closed-toe shoes and long pants. Helmets, and tack included. This program will meet at a trail head at 3404 Highland Rd. SW, 24014, just down the street from the new Niagara Ranch.