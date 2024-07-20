Hot Chicken Grand Opening Celebration in Vinton, VA on July 20th

× Expand HCK Hot Chicken Kitchen HCK Hot Chicken Kitchen

We're excited to invite you to the opening of the newest HCK Hot Chicken location in Vinton, VA!

On July 20th, come celebrate with us from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and enjoy $5 sandwiches all day (one per guest). The first 24 guests will also receive a free sandwich!

But wait, there's more! Enter our giveaway for a chance to win Free Sandwiches for a Year. Just register here, and the winner will receive one free combo each month for twelve months. Plus, a prize wheel will be on-site for customers to spin and win free food for their next visit.

The new restaurant features dine-in, pickup, and delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. With plenty of parking, an accompanying convenience store, and a gas station, it promises convenience and quality in one location.

Don't miss out on our Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches made with our signature premium sauces.

For more information, visit https://www.eathck.com/.