× Expand Hot Wheels Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! Glow Party

The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of the famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys in the DARK! Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™, will light up the floor in outrageous monster trucks competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a great value for the whole family!

SHOW: Saturday, March 25, 2023 12:30 PM | Doors: 11:30 AM

SHOW: Saturday, March 25, 2023 7:30PM | Doors: 6:30PM

CRASH ZONE: SAT MAR 25 2023 10:00 AM -11:15 AM (need main ticket)

CRASH ZONE: SAT MAR 25 2023 5:00 PM – 6:15 PM (need main ticket)

SHOW: Sunday March 26, 2023 2:30 PM | Doors: 1:30 PM

CRASH ZONE: SUN MAR 26 2023 12:00 PM – 1:15 PM (need main ticket)

Kids ages 2-12 and up must have a ticket. Must purchase 1 adult per 4 kids

Kids 2 or under are free on a parent’s lap