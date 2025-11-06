Hotel Modern: The Great War

× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Rotterdam’s Hotel Modern creates fascinating performances that fuse drama, visual art, object theatre, puppetry, music, and film.

The company uses household paraphernalia — hundreds of props — to construct scale models of miniature worlds, then projects them on a large screen in real time.

The Great War reconstructs World War I’s trench warfare with sawdust, potting soil, rusty nails, and parsley “trees” and incorporates actual letters from soldiers. Rain, wind, landslides, and explosions become staggeringly realistic on this diminutive battlefield as Hotel Modern exposes humanity’s war wounds in this deep, beautiful, and poetic work.​

The audience will be invited on stage to view the set after the performance.

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Two performances

Thursday, November 6, 2025, 7:30 PM | Purchase Tickets

Friday, November 7, 2025, 7:30 PM | Purchase Tickets

Tickets: $25 general admission | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

This performance will last approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.