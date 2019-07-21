HOUSE OF WATERS & JONATHAN SCALES FOURCHESTRA

ABOUT HOUSE OF WATERS:

Lauded as the “Jimi Hendrix of Hammered Dulcimer” by NPR, Max ZT is an innovator of the instrument. Taking his roots from Irish folk music, Max has transplanted his compositional techniques to both Senegal, where he studied the Mandinko technique with the Cissoko griot family, and to India, where he received a grant to study under the santoor master Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. His fresh perspective and bold experimentalism have been the backbone to beautiful, complex, and genuine compositions, while his unorthodox playing style has been a pioneering force in revolutionizing dulcimer techniques.

ABOUT JONATHAN SCALES FOURCHESTRA:

Jonathan Scales is one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, and is redefining and challenging traditional expectations of his signature instrument. In his hands, the sonic palette of an instrument often associated with cruise ships and tropical resorts is radically expanded to mimic the role of horns, piano, vibraphone or marimba due to his stunning, virtuosic technique. Scales’ mesmerizing compositions have captivated listeners and elevated him to the status of a true composer, forging new territory in the medium of instrumental music.