how to host a sleepover in 10 easy steps by Mattie Tindall ‘23, directed by Wendy-Marie Martin

When: October 10-11 at 7:30 pm

Where: Botetourt Reading Room

What: How to Host a Sleepover in 10 Easy Steps is a comedy that centers on five young girls at the ultimate sleepover during summer break – right before they embark on their final year of middle school, capturing the joy, magic, and bittersweet moments of growing up, all set in a fantastical world where young girls hold the power to alter reality. Performed as a staged reading by Hollins first years.

Free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations required.