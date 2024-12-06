"How to Make Friends and Then Kill Them" by Halley Feiffer

Directed by Lizzie Clay

Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, December 7 at 2:00pm in Olin Studio Theatre

Left to their own devices by their alcoholic mother, Ada and Sam cultivate an insular world into which they soon draw a third wheel—a pockmarked, limping wallflower named Dorrie. In the years spanning childhood to young adulthood, these three troubled girls learn to lean on each other completely, finding ways to fill each other up and tear each other down. But when a horrible accident upends their reality, they find they must decide whether to continue to foster their codependent cycle, or to break free, with or without each other’s aid.

FREE tickets for all, but seating is limited. Tickets are available by calling 540-375-2333 or by emailing boxoffice@roanoke.edu.

How to Make Friends and Then Kill Them is presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.