St. Patrick's Day at Big Lick

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Join us at the brewery to continue celebrating after the downtown Roanoke parade and festivities are over! Longfin Grill food truck will be here again serving up their mouth watering food from an Irish inspired menu! More bagpipers and more live music too, TBA! We will have our Lick O’ The Irish Red Ale and Paddy O’ Furniture Dry Irish Stout on tap for the occasion as well! Open 12 – 6 pm.