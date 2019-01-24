Human Exploration from Earth to Mars: Becoming Interplanetary

Dr. Dava Newman is the Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics at MIT and was the first female engineer and scientist to serve as NASA Deputy Administrator. Her lecture will highlight recent space science missions and technologies in development that will enable human "boots on Mars".

This event is sponsored by Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

Complimentary tickets are required and available online beginning January 3.

Tickets are also available at the Colket Center information desk.