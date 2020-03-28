Hunt Slonem Inspired Floor Cloth: Weekend Intensive

× Expand TMA Create your own floor cloth in this weekend class!

Have you heard about the return of the floor cloth trend? Floor cloths (essentially durable, easy-to-clean rugs) are a timeless classic, and now a hot item in the design and home décor world! On the closing weekend of Hunt Slonem’s stellar exhibition, HUNTOPIA, help us send it out in style by creating your own floor cloth inspired by the vibrant colors and designs of Slonem's artwork. We will spend some time in his exhibition, create a custom design, and then get to work on a floor cloth you can put anywhere in your home. Please note your payment covers your registration for BOTH sessions, 3/28 and 3/29.Instructor: Mariam Foster. Cost: $60, $48 members. Pre-register online at: www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/museumschool, over the phone at: 540-342-5760, or in person at 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24011.