Artist Hunt Slonem’s HUNTOPIA is a world comprised of multiple vignettes by the internationally renowned artist and designer. This exhibition features several extravagant tableaus displaying the artist’s eclectic private collection of antique décor mixed with his bold textiles and signature painting style. Slonem has hand-selected Victorian era paintings from the Taubman Museum of Art’s permanent collection which are showcased alongside the artist’s own neo-expressionist paintings, culled from the collections of local institutions. Artworks and antique furnishings from local museums coalesce in these decadent settings, producing an amalgam of gilded treasures and pop-inspired décor.

Exhibition and educational support is generously presented by The Dorothea L. Leonhardt Foundation, Inc., the Dorothea Leonhardt Fund at the Communities Foundation of Texas, and Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo.

Additional support provided by Black Dog Salvage, Dominion Custom Upholstery, and Antiques by the Market.