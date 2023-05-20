Hustle for the Homeless 5K 2023

× Expand Hustle for the Homeless

The Hustle is returning in 2023 for our sixth annual 5k event!

Our LIVE, ON-SITE RACE EVENT takes place at 8:00am, SATURDAY, May 20, 2023!

The sixth annual Hustle for the Homeless 5K & Hustle at Home VIRTUAL 5K, benefiting The Least of These Ministry, is now open for team and individual registration!

Our downtown course will test your hustle as it twists and turns through some of Roanoke's most well-known streets, giving you a glimpse of the places some of our friends call "home". The Hustle will be pushing hustlers through the heart of downtown Roanoke, paying tribute to area landmarks like the MLK Bridge, Virginia Museum of Transportation, The Hotel Roanoke, and the iconic St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church. A flat finish, fun atmosphere, and a family friendly post-race awards party make The Hustle a top option to round out your spring racing calendar or to get your warm-weather engine running. With two different registration options, Chip Timed Race & Virtual 5K, we have a Hustle to fit every fitness level!

2023 PACKET PICK-UP

FRIDAY • MAY 19, 2023 • 12:00-6:00pm

RunAbout Sports, 3635 Franklin Rd, Roanoke (next to Montano's Restaurant)

SATURDAY/RACE DAY • MAY 20, 2023 • 7:00-7:45am

Packet Pick-Up & Registration Table in Start/Finish Zone at 5th & Marshall, Roanoke