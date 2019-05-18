Hustle for the Homeless 5K Run/Walk
First Baptist Church of Roanoke 321 Marshall Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
This event is a 5K Run/Walk fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry. We are a non-profit organization that serves/houses the homeless living on the streets of the Roanoke Valley. We encourage experienced runners as well as individual walkers, walking groups and families to participate! The runners will start off this event and the walkers will follow.
Info
