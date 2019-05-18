Hustle for the Homeless 5K Run/Walk

This event is a 5K Run/Walk fundraiser for The Least of These Ministry. We are a non-profit organization that serves/houses the homeless living on the streets of the Roanoke Valley. We encourage experienced runners as well as individual walkers, walking groups and families to participate! The runners will start off this event and the walkers will follow.

Our 5K course boasts a unique out-and-back route that takes participants through the streets of Downtown Roanoke, passing several historical landmarks along the way.

Thanks to all who participated last year, the event was a great success! We hope to see you, your family and friends, and many new faces as we Hustle for the Homeless in 2019!