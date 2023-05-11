Hustle/Haven's Community Conversation: Nutrient Timing

Summer means backyard barbeques, patio happy hours, and beach vacations! We’re ready to soak in some Vitamin-D, nosh on something delish, and enjoy a beverage (or two!). But do you ever feel bloated- or just plain gross after a night out? Join us on May 11 where Dr. Beth Polk and nutritionist Andrea Herbert will share some tips and tricks to keep you feeling your best while eating out. Learn how it’s not just what you enjoy, but the order and timing that you have your meal that can make a major difference in how you feel after. We’ll put the practice in motion with appetizers and craft cocktails from STOCK. The event will take place in the 3rd-floor private space at TXTUR/ STOCK. Admission to the event is $30 and includes one drink ticket, appetizers, networking reception from 5:30-6:30p, and discussion from 6:30-7:30p. Don’t wait! Registration closes May 7 to give our restaurant partner time to prepare.