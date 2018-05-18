HyperFest: An “Automotive Amusement Park” at VIR for Race Car Lovers

The event known as HyperFest is returning to VIRginia International Raceway May 18-20. You will have the opportunity to not only participate in games and competitions but be in the driver’s seat for road races - an event for adults and children alike!

HyperFest, the National Auto Sport Association’s annual motorsports festival presented by Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, will satisfy all your car driving and spectating desires. Known as “the Automotive Amusement Park,” there’s something for everyone: from helicopter rides and car shows to karting and ride-alongs.

And if don’t want to just ride along or watch, drive. At the HyperDrive event, take your street car out on one of America’s premier road course. Not the driving type? Ride along! Sit shot gun and participate in the only event in the country with tandem drifting, where two cars are on the track intentionally lose traction yet simultaneously maintain control at the same time. So, you’re more of a “watcher” than a doer? Experience the adrenaline rush from the sidelines: the Tire Rack Ultimate Track Car Challenge May 18 and 19 is a no-holds-barred race aimed to find the fastest car among a wide variety of challengers.

VIR serves as the perfect locale for this unique racing festival that attracts amateur and professional drivers, as well as race car enthusiasts! In addition to being one of the top six courses in North America, VIR has plenty of resort amenities including lodging, dining, shooting sports and more for visitors to enjoy.

Located at 1245 Pine Tree Rd., Alton, Virginia, it’s only 5 minutes from the Virginia/North Carolina border! Ticket prices start at $30; visit here to purchase and find more information.