I Married a Witch
The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Courtesy The Grandin Theatre
Come to the Grandin Theatre Saturday, October 11, 2025, for I Married a Witch, a comedy released in 1942! The show starts at 10 a.m. and admission is free!
A beautiful 17th-century witch returns to life to plague politician Wallace Wooley, descendant of her persecutor.
Director: Rene Clair | Stars: Veronica Lake
Location: Main Theatre
Runtime: 1:17
Release Date: 1942
Genre: Comedy
Admission is Free!
