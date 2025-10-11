I Married a Witch

The Grandin Theatre 1310 Grandin Road SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Come to the Grandin Theatre Saturday, October 11, 2025, for I Married a Witch, a comedy released in 1942! The show starts at 10 a.m. and admission is free!

A beautiful 17th-century witch returns to life to plague politician Wallace Wooley, descendant of her persecutor.

Director: Rene Clair | Stars: Veronica Lake

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: 1:17

Release Date: 1942

Genre: Comedy

Admission is Free!

