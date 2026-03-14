ICAT: Open (at the) Source

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Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

ICAT: Open (at the) Source presents pioneering approaches to public exhibits that use technology to deliver immersive and interactive experiences.

Admission is free during regular hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-5 PM* | Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM*

*during exhibition run dates

Info

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Art & Exhibitions
540-231-5300
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