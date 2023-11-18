Ice Bumper Cars

× Expand Berglund Center

Cost: $9 + tax for a 15-minute session (per bumper car, not per rider)

Session Length: 15 Minutes

Age Requirements: Children must be at least 2 years old to ride the bumper cars. Children 2 to 4 years old must ride with an adult (no additional cost). Children 5 years and older can ride in their own car as long as they are able to reach and successfully operate the bumper car controls.

What to Wear: The ice arena is chilly, so make sure to bring warm clothing to help make your time on the ice more enjoyable (gloves, winter hat and coat). We also recommend that you wear closed toe shoes with good traction.

Cancellations: Reservation cancellations/ exchanges must be made 24 hours in advance in order to receive a refund. All cancellations must be made by calling 540-853-2510 between 10am -5pm Monday -Friday.

Click HERE for list of rules

Please arrive at least 10 minutes in advance to your time slot