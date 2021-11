Ice Bumper Cars

$400 for 1.5 hours - includes tables/chairs/team room and can bring in their own food and beverage 

$125 for addition of Club 611

Call 540-853-5370 to book your private rental today!

Available Dates:

November 14 - before 5 pm

November 24 - between 12pm - 5pm

December 4 all day

December 5 until 5pm

December 11 all day

December 12 until 5pm

December 19 until 5pm

December 20 from 12pm forward

December 21 between 12pm - 5pm

December 22 between 12pm - 5pm

December 26 all day

December 27 from 12pm forward

December 28 from 12pm - 630pm

December 29 from 12pm - 530pm

January 2 before 5pm

January 9 before 5pm

January 12 from 12pm forward

January 17 from 12pm forward

January 21  from 12pm forward

January 22 all day

January 23 until 5pm

January 28 from 12pm forward

January 30 until 5pm

February 6 until 5pm

February 11 from 12pm forward

February 12 all day

February 13 until 5pm

March 20 until 5pm

March 27 until 5pm

April 3 until 5pm

April 9 all day

April 10 all day