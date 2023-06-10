Date: June 10

Time: 8AM - 2PM

Location: Hollins University, 7916 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA

Hollins University and The Humble Hustle Company are welcoming middle and high school girls from the Roanoke community and surrounding areas to the Ignite Your Purpose Conference on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Hollins campus. Attendance is free to all participants.

The conference is presented by Humble Hustle’s PRETTY Humble Program, which cultivates and develops young Black women by empowering them through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and leadership. Conference participants will explore various career paths, gain additional insight on their mental health and emotional intelligence, and receive opportunities to conceptualize professionalism and adulthood.

Through workshops in college readiness, mental health, social media, self-confidence and leadership development, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, attendees will receive empowerment, education, and exposure to the fundamentals that are enriched in today’s society. Participants will be able to build their own conference schedules for more of a “college experience” by choosing three out of six workshops and placing them in their desired order of attendance. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided.

To register or find out more information, visit https://igniteyourpurpose23.eventbrite.com.