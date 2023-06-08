"I'll be your mirror..."

to

Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Aldrich+Weissberger  |  Peggy Chiang  |  Cannupa Hanska Luger  |  Sally Mann  |  Erin Jane Nelson  |  Alexis Rockman  |  Dianna Settles  |  Mierle Laderman Ukeles

I'll be your mirror... is an invitation to reflect on the interconnectedness and interdependence of the self, community, and land and explore the complex legacy of human impact, often unseen and unnoticed through the daily lens.

Through a range of media, including painting, sculpture, photography, and performance, the artists in I'll be your mirror... ask viewers to contemplate the hidden relationships between the self, community, and land. The exhibition brings attention to considering one's impact on the world and embracing a more sustainable and equitable future.

to
