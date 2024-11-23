× Expand Roanoke County Parks & Rec

Explore Park's Winter Walk of Lights

Brighten your nights and explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 650,000 lights at Illuminights Winter Walk of Lights. Travel down our half-mile wooded path while taking in the sights and sounds of the season. Visitors will experience new displays, trail enhancements and family activities.

While you’re here, shop for artisan crafts, roast marshmallows around the campfire, and enjoy additional family activities on select nights. #Illuminights #ExplorePark #CenterInTheSquare

Illuminights is a dog-friendly event and are allowed on the Walk of Lights Trail and Explore Park while they are on a leash.

All proceeds from Illuminights go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park!

Admission Rates

Tickets are on Sale Now

Adult (ages 16+) = $17.50 in advance*

= $17.50 in advance* Child (ages 3-15) = $6.50 in advance*

= $6.50 in advance* Groups of 25+ = Save $3.50 off Adult and Child tickets on select days, December 1-5, 8-12. Available by phone only at (540) 777-6325.

How to Purchase Tickets

Option 1 (preferred): Online Purchase

Click on the , which will take you to the online ticketing portal. Option 2: Phone Purchase - Reserve your tickets with credit card only via phone at (540) 387-6078 ext. 0. Available weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

- Reserve your tickets with credit card only via phone at (540) 387-6078 ext. 0. Available weekdays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Option 3: In-Person Purchase (No Walk-Ups Available on Operating Nights) - Reserve your tickets in advance for a future operating night with cash or credit card at the following locations:

Public Service Center, 1206 Kessler Mill RD 24153 (M-F, 9 AM - 5 PM)

Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton AVE 24018 (M-F, 9 AM - 5 PM)

Center in the Square Box Office, 1 Market SQ 24011 (Tu-Sa, 9:45 AM - 4:45 PM, Su, 12:45 PM - 4:45 PM)

* Time slots will be sold in advance every 15-minutes, with strict participation limits. Tickets must be purchased in advanced, no walk-ups.

Illuminights Tickets are non-refundable and all ticket purchases are final. If you need to transfer your ticket to another operating night with availability, please call the Explore Park Visitor Center at 540-427-1800 or Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism at 540-387-6078 ext. 0.