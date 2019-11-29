Illuminights- Explore Park's Winter Walk of Lights

Explore your holiday spirit through a dazzling world of over 500,000 lights. Journey at your own pace on a walking tour of displays celebrating nature, fantasy, adventure and Christmas traditions. Travel down our half-mile wooded path, and take in the sights and sounds of the season.

While you're here, enjoy nightly marshmallow roasting or shop for artisan crafts at Explore Park's artisan Christmas market. Choose from additional family activities on select nights. All proceeds go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park.