Illustrations: Drawing With Ink

12:00pm - 2:00pm

$25 Adults | $20 Members

Are you a casual doodler looking to take your drawings to the next level? This class is the perfect place for you! We will be exploring professional grade ink implements includng Microns and illustration dip pens to learn some new techniques that will strengthen your drawing practice. This is also a great class for anyone who wants to amp up your doodling focus into sharper details and tighter compositions.

Instructor Stephanie Fallon has illustrated two children's books as well as designed wedding invitations, calendars, and holiday cards. She will help you identify your style and hone the details that will make your drawings really stand out.