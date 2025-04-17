In Awe of the Iron Horse: Trains in the Collection of David R. and Susan S. Goode features a selection of photographs and prints from the collection of David R. and Susan S. Goode that seeks to rekindle the sense of awe that trains once evoked.

Trains and the railroad system represent a technological advance that changed the social, environmental, and economic landscape across the globe.

This exhibition invites visitors to view trains through the lens of the “technological sublime,” a concept that situates trains as objects of awe on the same level as wonders of nature. The “sublime” is a beauty so incredible and incomprehensible that it provokes equal parts wonderment and anxiety.

In Awe of the Iron Horse encourages viewers to reach back through time, before trains were a part of everyday life, to imagine the feelings of otherworldliness this technology once conjured.