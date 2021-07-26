IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

Vinton Branch Public Library Roanoke, Virginia

Please join us for our 2nd live in person class this summer Monday July 26!

Recording download will be available for those unable to attend in person.

It will be wonderful to gather as a community again in person and we so look forward to seeing everyone there!

Social distancing will be in place. Pre-registration is required. Masks required if unvaccinated.

Register today at www.meditationinvirginia.org

Health & Wellness, Meditation, Religion & Spirituality
5405217989
