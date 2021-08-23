IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

×

JOIN US IN PERSONVINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY: 6:00 PMPRE-REGISTRATION REQUIREDLEARN BASIC DAILY MEDITATION TECHNIQUES FOR DAILY PRACTICEwith Resident Teacher Barbara SteinIn-Person Class with Post-Session Recording AvailableWe kindly request that all attendees comply with current masking and physical distancing requirements for the safety of everyone.Due to VDH recommendations masks are requiredFor questions or more details, please contact us at info@meditationinvirginia.org