IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

JOIN US IN PERSONVINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY: 6:00 PMPRE-REGISTRATION REQUIREDLEARN BASIC DAILY MEDITATION TECHNIQUES FOR DAILY PRACTICEwith Senior Student Teacher Geeta NathanIn-Person Class with Post-Session Recording AvailableAs per VDH Recommendations masks are required.For questions or more details, please contact us at info@meditationinvirginia.org