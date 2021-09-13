IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

×

VINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY : 6:00 PMLEARN BASIC DAILY MEDITATION TECHNIQUES FOR DAILY PRACTICETHIS WEEK'S TOPICWho Am I Really? Finding and Abiding In Our Peaceful Self"Buddha's teachings on our true nature, the source of happiness."With Resident Teacher Barbara Stein. Each Class Contains Teaching, Instructions & Guided Meditation.Everyone is welcome - new & experienced meditators alike!In-Person Class with Post-Session Recording Available.Due to VDH recommendations masks are required.For questions or more details, please contact us at info@meditationinvirginia.org.Register at www.meditationinvirginia.org.💜💜💜