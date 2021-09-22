IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

×

Copy of SEPT-OCT 2021 GP

Would you like to develop a peaceful and calm mind?Everyone Welcome! New and Experienced Meditators alike.VINTON PUBLIC LIBRARY : 6:00 PM-7:15 PMSeptember 22, September 27, October 4, October 11, October 19.Attend 1 meditation class or as many as you would like.LEARN BASIC DAILY MEDITATION TECHNIQUES FOR DAILY PRACTICEWith Resident Teacher Barbara Stein.In-Person Class with Post-Session Recording Available.Due to VDH recommendations masks are required.Register today at www.meditationinvirginia.org.