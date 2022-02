IN-PERSON PUBLIC MEDITATION CLASS : BUDDHIST MEDITATION FOR EVERYONE

× Expand Dharmapala Kadampa Buddhist Center FEB 2022 GP Join us for an in-person public meditation class!

Join us for our new meditation series in February on 💜Love💜

Monday evenings at 6 pm

This Week's Class Topic

"Loving Kindness-Learning to Dwell in Peace"

Buddha teaches us how to grow this precious mind.

Location: Grandin Co-lab : 6:00 PM-7:15 PM

1327 Grandin Road Sw

Parking and Entrance behind building

Each Class Contains Teaching, Instructions & Guided Meditation

Everyone is welcome - new & experienced meditators alike!

In-Person Class with Post-Session Recording Available

Due to VDH recommendations masks are required.

Register at http://www.meditationinvirginia.org